Gov. Holcomb announces initiative to place overdose reversal kits in all 92 counties

INDIANA, USA — It is an initiative set to save lives. Governor Eric Holcomb, along with Indiana Family and Social Services Administration's Division of Mental Health and Addiction, will be partnering with Overdose Lifeline Inc to provide Narcan kits to all 92 Indiana counties.

These "NaloxBox" units will be accessible 24/7. A NaloxBox is a hard acrylic box mounted to an exterior wall that provides 24/7 access to naloxone. Each unit contains six to eight doses of naloxone, instructions for use, and treatment referral cards.

On Monday, three local agencies voiced their opinions on the initiative.

Jim Moon, President of Catalyst Rescue Mission, a homeless shelter in Jeffersonville said, "Anything we can do to fight the opioid crisis is a great step in the right direction."

The Clark County Health Department provides Catalyst with Narcan but Moon said he supports any initiative that allows the public to have easy access. He said this initiative will not only save lives, but reduce the stigma around asking for help.

"It takes away the stigma of asking for it, they can just get it," he said.

Beth Keeney of LifeSpring, said she backs the initiative whole heartedly too.

"We absolutely believe naloxone in the hands of people who need it is a good thing. Overdose mortality is entirely preventable," she said.

Keeney hopes that programs like this remain low-barrier. But logistically, she does have questions.

"How will it be monitored? How will it be stocked? How will the locks on the doses be monitored?" she asked. But she said at first glance, it seems like a great program to make sure those that need naloxone can get it.

Some critics disapprove of the boxes, saying it enables those struggling with addiction. But Paul Stensrud, founder and director of Exit 0, a homeless outreach center disagrees.

"I don't see it as an enabler, because they are already doing the drugs," he said.

Stensrud said he agrees with the initiative. He believes it is something the country needs right now, but he said there is a fine line between providing resources and enabling.

"I am a believer of education, and that they get the resources they need," he said.

None of the agencies WHAS11 spoke with, have decided whether they will request a box.