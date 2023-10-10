Goodwill to begin program helping people leaving prison

Goodwill has received a multi-million dollar grant to help those who are transitioning from incarceration back to freedom.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new grant will allow Goodwill to help more who are transitioning from incarceration to freedom.

The $4 million federal grant is the largest the organization has ever received.

Goodwill is using the money to create a new program called Aspire.

It will help 400 people who are currently in prison with pre and post-release job training and supportive services.

It’s programs like this that actually make our community safer. It’s programs like this that build families, build institutional wealth and knowledge with people that they can pass on to their children and their families,” Deputy Mayor David James said.

The pilot program is expected to begin January 2024.

