Louisville police issue Golden Alert for 90-year-old man | 'Extreme concern for his safety'

Louisville police said Clarence Moore was last seen driving a black 2013 Cadillac SUV with an Ohio license plate 347ZIW.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department issued a Golden Alert for a 90-year-old man with existing medical conditions. LMPD said Clarence Moore left his home in the 1600 block of Frank Stanley Ct.

Moore is said to have made statements that he wanted to go to Youngstown Ohio. Police said there is an "extreme" concern for his safety.

Police are asking anywho sees or knows Moore's whereabouts to call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673).

