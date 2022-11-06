Churchill Downs honors Gold Star families

The racetrack hopes the day will allow families to forge a special bond that will help them heal as well as let them know their loved ones will never be forgotten.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several events around Louisville helped honor veterans in their own way.

Churchill Downs honored Gold Star families on Sunday.

Gold Star families are families that have lost a loved one during military service.

Organizers said the event was one of the most rewarding experiences in their lives.

“I served over 30 years in the Air Force and the Kentucky Air National Guard. And I've never done anything that was this is the most rewarding thing I've ever done in my life. Of course, you've got to say you're your wife and your own children and grandkids. But as far as their perspective, there's nothing I'm giving back. We can never give too much back,” Mark Grant, Military Personnel Services Corporation, said.

