Ford to invest $700M, add 500 jobs at Louisville truck plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ford will invest $700 million mainly at its Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, creating about 500 new jobs over the next four years.

The company made the announcement Tuesday after a state board approved incentives Ford's investment in the state.

"The partnership between Kentucky and Ford goes back more than a century and is only becoming stronger," Governor Andy Beshear said in a press release. "Together with last year's record-shattering electric vehicle battery plant announcement, Ford is building its future here in the commonwealth."

Most of the money will go to retool the truck plant, which makes Super Duty pickup trucks and chassis cabs, plus the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator large SUVs.

The company has pledged to add around 500 jobs at the plant by 2026. It now employs about 4,400 hourly workers.

According to the release, Ford supports nearly 120,000 direct and indirect jobs in the state and has contributed more than $11.8 billion to Kentucky's economy.

The investment will support vehicle production, mainly new versions of the Super Duty pickup. Ford was to unveil a revamped Super Duty for the 2023 model year at Churchill Downs on Tuesday night.

