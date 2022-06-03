Looking for cheap gas? How to find the lowest prices in Louisville

You can find the best price in the Louisville area on the WHAS11 website and app through GasBuddy, which finds the best prices near you.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As gas prices continue to rise, everyone wants to know where to find the cheapest gas in town. You can find the best price in the Louisville area on the WHAS11 website and app through GasBuddy, which finds the lowest prices near you.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the lowest gas price in Louisville was recorded at $3.89 in Fairdale. Only four gas stations had prices below $3.99 per gallon.

By March 8, the national average for a gallon of gas had climbed above $4. Prices have climbed nearly 50 cents since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and they're expected to keep rising.

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the U.S. will implement a ban on imported Russian oil. In addition, Shell said it would stop buying Russian oil and natural gas amid international pressure for companies to sever ties over the invasion of Ukraine.

The decision comes as surging oil prices have been rattling global markets and days after Ukraine’s foreign minister criticized Shell for continuing to buy Russian oil, lashing out at the company for continuing to do business with President Vladimir Putin’s government.

