Here's how to share news you see with WHAS11 using the 'Near Me' option on our app

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Are you wondering about the "Near Me" option on the WHAS11 app? It's an opportunity for you to help us tell stories from all over Kentuckiana.

The "Near Me" feature allows you to be a citizen journalist and send tips, photos and videos directly to our team through the app.

It's that easy.

If you're out and about and you capture a video of news or an interesting photo moment, just open the WHAS app and send it to us.

Storms or severe weather in your area that you want to let us know about? Take a video or photos and send them to us.

Here's a step by step on how to submit content to us

First, make sure you have the most recent version of the WHAS11 app downloaded on your phone. If you have not updated recently, you may need to do a quick update in the app store to see the new feature.

Next, open the app and on the bottom of your screen, click the button that says "Near Me." Then click the orange button in the upper left corner that says “Share with us.”

You can upload up to three photos or one video at a time, and you can take an original photo/video or upload one from your camera roll.

Give your photo or video a brief title (example: early voting at Expo Center), share your name (so we know who to credit), your email and tag the location where you took the photo.

Hit submit, and once you see "success" pop up, your news has reached our team.

Where can I see photos and videos that I submit?

The WHAS11 team will review all submissions, and once they are approved, they will be live in our app. They may also be used online or in our broadcasts, so stay tuned for a shout out!