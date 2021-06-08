Louisville-area YMCA branches offering free childcare to allow parents, caregivers to get vaccinated

“The YMCA is committed to equitable access to the vaccine and childcare should not be a barrier to receiving the vaccine," Jennifer Flower of the YMCA said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The YMCA is making it easier for parents and caregivers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Hundreds of YMCA locations across the country are offering free, drop-in childcare to allow them to get vaccinated.

According to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, a lack of childcare is one of the biggest obstacles preventing people from getting vaccinated.

“The YMCA is committed to equitable access to the vaccine and childcare should not be a barrier to receiving the vaccine," Jennifer Flower of the YMCA said.

Nine Greater Louisville YMCA branches with Kids Clubs will be participating as part of the city's We Can Do This Month of Action.

The branches will offer two hours of childcare for children six week to 12 years old through July 4. No reservations are necessary.

Parents and caregivers must provide a photo ID when checking in and picking up the child.

Find more information about participating branches and hours here.

