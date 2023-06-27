Storm debris drop-off sites to open in Jefferson County days after severe weather

All three locations will open at noon on Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Storm debris drop-off sites are scheduled to open on Wednesday, days after severe weather went through Kentuckiana.

According to a news release, neighborhood residents are only allowed to drop off tree debris; anyone dropping off debris must provide their address.

The three locations are:

535 Meriwether Avenue (across the street from the Solid Waste office)

Public Works Yard, 595 N Hubbards Lane

Public Works Yard, 10500 Lower River Road (enter from Bethany Lane)

As far as hours of operation, all three locations will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The sites will then be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday, July 8.

According to the release, all sites will be closed on July 2 and July 4.

Any contractors and businesses hauling debris can use the Waste Reduction Center for the normal fee.

