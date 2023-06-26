'It was pretty terrifying': Storm damage leaves Lyndon neighbors trapped

Neighbors are left stranded not able to drive to work or run any errands. They are trapped with powerlines blocking the front entrance.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Giant limbs, twisted, torn, and broken.

People across Kentuckiana are dealing with this and much worse after the severe weather on Sunday.

"3 seconds we heard this large 'roar boom' and the tree was on us. It happened that quick," James Bernes, an East End resident that had his home damaged, said.

Trees that used to surround Bernes' house near Ballard High School are now in it.

"Probably one of the [most] scared I've ever been. It was pretty terrifying. We're all okay, the dog, the cats, everybody was fine. Just gotta figure out how to go from here," he said.

One East Street, off Ormsby Lane between Lyndon and Middletown, is paralyzed with storm damage so bad, there's no way in or out.

"When I got up to go this morning it was blocked it was a police car in front and I couldn't get pass," Terry Wooden, Lyndon resident, said.

Neighbors are left stranded not able to drive to work or run any errands. They are trapped with powerlines blocking the front entrance.

"Of course we went grocery shopping on Saturday and now almost all of our food is ruined," Elizabeth West, Lyndon resident, said.

Inside the Sycamore Creek subdivision, most trees were damaged.

"Bushes completely undisturbed. Those flowers are perfect, but this tree is gone," West said while walking down the street.

Cleanup crews were also out trying to cut down trees at an apartment complex down the street.

One neighbor said he still can remember the big sound from the tornado.

"I was out on my porch and my ears were ringing for about 5 minutes afterwards after the transformer was exploded right here," Malachi Kahler, Lyndon resident, said.

Although some Lyndon residents are left trapped until repairs are made, they've been depending on other means of transportation like buses or Uber.

"We went into one neighbors house and put candles on and we sat there and kind of watched our phones till they died," Debbie Wooten, Lyndon resident, said.

However, neighbors said the community has united during this time of need.

"Everybody's coming together and everybody's just [saying] 'Hi, how are you doing? And we're meeting new neighbors that we haven't met before.'"

Crews are on scene working hard to restore power as of 11 p.m. Monday. LG&E is expected to have power restored in the Lyndon area by 11 p.m. Tuesday.

