'Human Rights Walk': Free Cuba supporters urge action from US leaders, plan trip to Washington D.C.

Advocates for SOS Cuba told WHAS11 that they believe this is a human rights issue, and one in which they say the U.S. Government must intervene to help stop.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville locals continue to call for action in the Free Cuba movement, specifically pushing for action from U.S. leaders on Sunday,

Dozens spoke out at what organizers called a Human Rights Walk -- first in the Highlands, and later in Shively.

For many, that mission Sunday involved reaching people beyond just the Latinx community.

It was a symbol of pride, and an outcry for help.

“To all of them, I say ‘Libertad’ [Liberty], and keep fighting. We're here for you,” said 16-year-old Fabian Montes Deoca Marrero, who showed up to Shively Park Sunday to make his voice heard.

With an American Flag draped over his shoulders, and a Cuban flag in hand, 16-year-old Fabian sees both perspectives.

“I came here from Cuba when I was only six years old. We came here because there's no progress in Cuba. You can't aspire to be someone big because the government it holds you down,” he said.

So does Angel Varona, who's actually from Peru. Regardless, she also stood in unity with those protesting down south.

“Today it's Cuba, but tomorrow it can be any of us -- we don't know,” Varona said.

On Sunday, Louisville locals marched down Bardstown Road.

“Everybody chooses that area because it's very unbiased,” said 14-year Louisville resident Alex Blanco Silvestre. “Everybody supports human rights in that area, and it’s the number one location to create awareness.”

Hours later, supporters circled cultural icon Jose Marti, a 19th century writer and symbol for Cuban independence efforts, at Shively Park.

Two locations in one day, praying for an end to Cuba's decades-long communist regime.

Many say this goes beyond economic restrictions, instead putting a focus on human rights and pushing U.S. leaders to respond with more humanitarian aid.

"I would love to see the government support the Cuban Americans who want to go and help, [who want to] go and bring food and medicine,” Silvestre said.

To make it happen, advocates want more voices and more support outside the Latinx realm.

“This isn't about any color, religion, or even country. This is about human rights,” Varona said.

Other demographics too, including young people. Demonstrators believe a combination can make a difference.

“We’re not going to give up until something happens,” Fabian said.

And the next step:

The Cuban American Association of Kentucky says around 70 protesters are set to lead a caravan to Washington D.C. next Sunday, to show support for the movement alongside advocates from other states like Texas and Florida. Louisville organizers say they will be there for about three days, hoping to make a statement of urgency.

The Cuban American Association of Kentucky says it expects a few buses full of people next weekend, which they’ve reserved ahead of time.

