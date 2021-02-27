Missing Louisville woman located, found safe, LMPD confirms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: 22-year-old Brandi Bledsoe has been found and is safe, according to LMPD.
Original Story 9:30 a.m. Saturday
According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), an Operation Return Home has been issued for a missing Louisville woman.
Brandi Bledsoe was last seen in the 1800 block of Algonquin Parkway Friday. The 22-year-old was seen driving a silver 2011 Chevy Cruze with the license plate number: ASP-576.
Bledsoe has a medical condition which requires medication and her family is concerned for her current mental health.
She is described as a 5-foot-2 Black woman weighing approximately 127 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair.
If you have information on Bledsoe's whereabouts, contact LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD.
