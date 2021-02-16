Police need your help locating missing Louisville woman

An Operation Return Home has been issued for 28-year-old Chelsey White, who last seen at Dresden Ave. and Taylor Blvd.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), an Operation Return Home has been issued for a missing south Louisville woman.

Chelsey White, 28, has last seen at Dresden Avenue and Taylor Boulevard Monday. Her family states she left and never returned home. White has a medical condition which requires treatment. White's family fears for her safety.

She is described as a 5-foot-2 Black woman weighing approximately 150 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

It is unclear what clothing White was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

If you have any information on her whereabouts or information contact LMPD at 574-LMPD.

