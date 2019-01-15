LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former WHAS-TV General manager has died after a battle with cancer.

Robert "Bob" Klingle, who served as general manager from 2000 to 2007, died Monday in Scottsdale, Arizona where he was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

During his time in Louisville, he led the station with our special coverage of the 9-11 tragedy and signed a new deal with the University of Louisville to make WHAS11 the home of the Cardinals for several years.

Klingle also expanded the WHAS Crusade for Children by creating the first-ever Crusade Endowment to protect it for the future.

His wife Jean told WHAS11 News Monday night, “Bob felt very fortunate to have lived and worked in Louisville and was glad to have been part of the Crusade.

The Klingle Family

Klingle would say right up until his final moments, “I am the luckiest man in the world”.

The family will hold a celebration of life in Louisville this spring and are asking that memorial gifts be given to Gilda’s Club.

He was 62-years-old.

Below is Klingle’s obituary written by his family.

KLINGLE, ROBERT “BOB” ALLAN,

It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Allan Klingle announces his passing after a long valiant fight with prostate cancer, on Monday, January 14, 2019, at the age of 62, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Bob was born on December 6, 1956 in Iowa City, Iowa, son of Dr. Francis Leroy and Mrs. Janis Peterson Klingle. He graduated from Duke University and remained a life-long Blue Devil basketball fan. He also attended Southern Methodist University Law School.

Bob loved his family and his many friends across the country. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Jean Luecke Klingle; and their two children, John and Kathryn. He is also survived by two brothers, John (Nancy) and Jim (Joyce); mother-in-law, Jane Luecke; brother-in-law, J. David Luecke (Deborah); and five nieces and nephews, Andrea (Josh), D’Arcy (Ricardo), Jonathan (Laurel), Daniel, and Joanna (Chase).

Raised in the town founded by his great, great grandfather, Bob grew up in Cresco, IA. He made his mark in advertising and broadcasting working in New York City, Chicago, Fort Wayne, Louisville and Minneapolis. He met his wife working for CBS-TV. Throughout his career, Bob took great pride and joy in making each community a better place. One of his many initiatives was “Great Kids Fulfilling the Dream” which provided tuition to students who couldn’t afford college. He was also President of the WHAS Crusade for Children, providing for the charity’s future with the creation of an endowment fund.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held in Louisville in the spring. Those who so desire may make memorial gifts in Bob’s memory to Gilda’s Club, 633 Baxter Ave, Louisville, KY 40204 or Sherman Home, Hospice of the Valley, 5801 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix, AZ, 85054.

The family wishes to thank Hospice for their loving care.