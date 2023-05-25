After an 'irretrievably broken' marriage, former Gov. Matt Bevin's wife Glenna files for divorce

The two have been married since June 1996.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Glenna Bevin, the wife of former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, filed for divorce on Thursday.

According to court documents, the 26-year long marriage between the two is "irretrievably broken" and they have been separated for over a year.

The Bevin's have nine children together, with two being minors, and the petition of Glenna states that her and Matt should have joint custody of their children with her serving as the primary residential parent.

The petition of Glenna also says that she is "unable to support herself in the manner to which she has been accustomed during the marriage" and is in need of help from Matt, both pendente lite and permanent.

In addition, Glenna's petition states that she doesn't have the money to pay for her attorneys' fee and costs for the divorce, so she requires Matt's help with that. She also requests that she be awarded child support, and that the debts and marital property be "appropriately divided between them."

Matt served as the 62nd governor of Kentucky from 2015-2019, and was the third Republican elected Kentucky governor since World War II.

He ran for reelection in 2019, but lost to Gov. Andy Beshear.

