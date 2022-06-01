Patrons can expect a minimum of three food trucks each week, running every Wednesday from June 1 to October 26.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — June 1 marks the first of the Food Truck Wednesday lunch series in downtown Louisville.

Trucks will be set up on South 4th Street between Jefferson and Market, which is near the Kentucky International Convention Center.

Patrons can expect a minimum of three food trucks each week, starting with Good Belly, Sweet & Juicy, Philly's Best, and Weekend Burger. More food trucks will be announced later in the series.

The area will be closed off to cars from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each week and the food trucks are set to serve from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rebecca Fleischaker, Executive Director of the Louisville Downtown Partnership, said the group hopes the food trucks can convince downtown workers to come back to the office, even if it's just one day a week.

"We know that downtown employees are really having flexible schedules, choice of schedules, and working remotely," Fleischaker explained. "And if you're on the fence about what day you'd like to come to the office, we're hoping that it would be Wednesday," she said.

"That's why we're doing this event on a certain day. It's also our largest convention day. So really trying to hit two birds with one stone."

Food Truck Wednesdays will continue through October 26, 2022.

