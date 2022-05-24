Louisville girl gets 'cheesy' surprise from Kraft following class songwriting project

It all started with a songwriting project in 9-year-old Lila Andrews class. Her teacher uploaded her love for the comfort food and it caught the attention of Kraft.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good macaroni and cheese is something worth singing about, just ask 9-year-old Lila Andrews.

The Norton Elementary School student wrote a song about one of her favorite foods.

It all started with a songwriting project from her music teacher Jamie Albritton. He told Jefferson County Public Schools he wanted his students to write about something they loved.

So of course, Lila wrote about the cheesy goodness she loves.

It wasn’t until Albritton recorded her in-class performance and posting it to social media. He tagged Kraft and the rest is history.

Officials from Kraft saw a clip of the song and is working to make her a star.

They surprised her at her home Tuesday morning with a record deal and a limo to take her downtown to record her song.

“Creamy cheese give me a spoon and lets dive in – mac and cheese,” she sang.

Lila said that she was inspired to write about macaroni and cheese because she was hungry and that her friends said it was really good.

She never thought her song would get her all this excitement.

JCPS said Kraft will donate $5,000 to Norton's musical program. They plan on releasing Lila's single to streaming services soon.

