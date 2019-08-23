LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's back to committee once again for an ordinance that would impact food trucks. Metro Council voted to send the ordinance back to the Public Works Committee for further review.



That same committee recommended the ordinance for disapproval earlier this month.



The proposal has gone through several amendments and now focuses on things like licensing, limiting generator noise, and some parking restrictions.



Leah Stewart, the President of the Louisville Food Truck Association, spoke to the council about her concerns.

“While we acknowledge every municipality has the right to pass laws to protect public safety and welfare. This ordinance is designed to make food trucks work harder and more expensive. The language in this ordinance is unnecessarily confusing, terms are undefined, and we believe certain provisions violate the consent decree,” Stewart said.



Heading back to committee, those involved said they hope there will now be meaningful discussions on the ordinance.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.