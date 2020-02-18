LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Fire Department has released the date, time and location for the funeral of Louisville Firefighter Lesley Prather and her daughter Rhyan. The two died Friday in a crash on I-64 near St. Louis while on their way to a volleyball tournament in Kansas City. Another Louisville mom and her daughter were also killed.

Here's the schedule for Lesley and Rhyan's funeral:

Visitation: 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.

Funeral: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21

Location: Southeast Christian Church at 920 Blankenbaker Parkway.

Monday night details of the funeral for Carrie McCaw and her daughter Kacey were released.

Here are details on their funeral:

Ratterman and Sons says visitation for Carrie and Kacey McCaw will take place on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home located at 3800 Bardstown Road. The burial will take place the following day at St. Raphael the Archangel on the corner of Bardstown Road and Lancashire Avenue at 10 a.m.

Monday afternoon hundreds lined the overpasses and interstate to honor all four as their bodies were returned to Louisville from St. Louis.

