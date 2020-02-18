LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Funeral arrangements have been made for two of the victims killed in a St. Louis crash on Friday.

Ratterman and Sons says visitation for Carrie and Kacey McCaw will take place on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home located at 3800 Bardstown Road. The burial will take place the following day at St. Raphael the Archangel on the corner of Bardstown Road and Lancashire Avenue at 10 a.m. A private burial will follow.

Officials say there will be a celebration of life after Mass at the St. Raphael gym.

In lieu of flowers, they are asking that contributions be made to the St. Raphael Classroom Renovation Fund.

Funeral arrangements for the Prathers have not yet been announced.

PHOTOS | Louisville Fire, community members line up along procession route to honor 4 killed in crash Hundreds lined the procession route to honor Firefighter Lesley Prather, her daughter Rhyan, her friend Carrie McCaw and her daughter Kacey. All four were killed in a crash near St. Louis.

