As clocks fall back, fire crews urge checks of smoke detectors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Now that clocks have been turned back due to daylight saving time, fire crews said it’s also a good time to replace smoke and carbon monoxide detector batteries.

Firefighters said it’s good for people to get in the habit of checking them and making sure they are working properly.

They express that it’s also important to change the batteries twice a year since clocks are changed in the fall and spring.

“As this time of year comes around with the holidays, everybody is going to be having gatherings and cooking with a small amount of people of course. but there will be cooking and of course food that burned -- smoke detectors will be needed,” Jordan Yuodis, a Jefferson County Fire spokesman, said.

Yuodis says it's a proven fact that smoke detectors do save lives.

If you need a smoke detector or assistance, you can dial MetroCall at 311 or reach out to your local fire district.

