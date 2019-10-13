LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As temperatures cool down, the need for sources of heat in the home grows.

The Louisville Division of Fire provided the community with fire safety information during their 36th Annual Great Louisville Fire Drill.

This year’s theme was “Not every hero wears a cape, plan and practice your escape!”

Officials set up shop outside five local Kroger stores signing up residents for free smoke detectors and home safety assessments.

For those who don’t quite have a safety plan in place, the Fire Prevention Bureau offers public education courses and demonstrations with fire officials and firefighters.

Recently, firefighters in Buechel teamed up with Refugee International to teach immigrants fire safety and prevention.

The Great Louisville Fire Drill is held in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week, a national event commemorating the Great Chicago Fire in 1871.

If you would like information on how you can request a public education course, you can call (502) 574-3731 or click here.

