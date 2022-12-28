'Break down what's long been called this divide': More federal transportation money heading to Louisville

Around $24 million has come to Louisville in 2022, including funds from the recently passed Omnibus Bill.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer and Congressman John Yarmuth celebrated more federal transportation dollars coming to the metro Wednesday.

An additional $3 million will help Louisville re-imagine Ninth Street and $600,000 will be used to widen and improve pedestrian safety on Buechel Bank Road.

"The reimagined Ninth Street Grant will break down what's long been called this divide along Ninth Street between downtown and the west end of Louisville, the Russell neighborhood and beyond," Fischer said.

Yarmuth says he has been honored to "fight for Louisvillians" and bring investments to the city.

“From protecting children and our most vulnerable communities, to expanding health care access and improving our roads and sewers, to finally taking on the 9th Street Divide that has harmed far too many Louisvillians, this funding will create new opportunities and make Louisville more vibrant, safe, and accessible for all," Yarmuth said in a press release.

They hope to transform Ninth Street from a six-lane thoroughfare into a complete street with a large pedestrian area, protected bicycle facilities, dedicated bus lanes, green space and traffic-calming measures.

