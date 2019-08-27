LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The FBI says there is no credible evidence backing up internet threats about shootings at schools in Kentucky and Arkansas this week.

In a tweet published to their account Monday, FBI Louisville says there is no evidence indicating the threat is credible.

The internet threat reportedly involved messages on Facebook saying there would be shootings at Kentucky schools on Aug. 28 and Arkansas schools on Aug. 29.

While no specific schools were named, Bullitt County Public Schools felt the issue was serious enough to release a letter to parents saying the threats are unsubstantiated and safety is a top priority.

