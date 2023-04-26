'Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity': FBI Louisville searching for students to participate in program

This summer program is designed to give high school students an in-depth look at what it takes to be an FBI special agent.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The FBI in Louisville is looking for high school students across Kentucky to participate in their four-day, hands-on summer program.

“It really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, especially for this age, high school students, to pull the curtain back of the FBI,” FBI Louisville’s Public Affairs Specialist Katie Anderson said.

The program accepts students from across the commonwealth from all types of backgrounds.

Anderson says they want to bring in students who aspire of going into law enforcement but also want to include students who may not have a good view of law enforcement.

“We want them to come in our doors and put a face to the name so to speak, and maybe we can dispel some of the misconceptions that they might have,” Anderson said. “We might not change minds by any means, but hopefully we can give them a better idea of what the FBI does and maybe more importantly what we can’t do.”

She says they are aware that some of their students may have grown up with one view of how police, sheriffs, and even federal law enforcement officials are. This offers them a chance to engage with those students and give them a better look at what they really do.

“The students will come into our building. They will hear directly from special agents, intelligence analysts, and professional staff on a number of crimes that we investigate like public corruption, terrorism, cybercrime, and violent crime just to name a few,” she continued.

Applications for the FBI Teen Academy are open until May 21.

The program will be held from June 12-15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

