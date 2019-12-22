MILLTOWN, Ind. — While many run around to shop for last minute holiday gifts, one Indiana family has been spending their time searching the streets for their lost dog.

Robyn Carman, who lives in Milltown, Indiana, can't help but hope this is just a nightmare.

"Lily got out Lilly got out," Carman explained. "Lily is so quiet and I went to the door and retrieved the packet and when I turned to go back in she shot out and took off."

Their little, long legged Lilly, was there one minute and gone the next.

"We spent the rest of the night calling her trying to get her to come back and I never saw her again," Robyn said.

Carman hasn't been able to let the panic subside, still wondering where Lily could be. But days after she went missing, Carman is trying to be optimistic.

"I hope that some kind soul in my town has taken her in. I believe she probably followed a dog," Carman said.

Ozzy Gibson,the Director of Animal and Metro Services with LMAS, says situations like Robyn's are unfortunately too common.

"You know the winter time when it starts getting cold in general is a tough time for us we get a lot of phone calls, people get concerned," Gibson said. "Last year we had almost 1,200 people come in and reclaim their animals and we normally take in anywhere from 3,000 to 3,500 dogs so you know we're getting better every year but you know I wished it was 100%."

He says if you find a lost dog, be cautious because it's out of it's comfort zone and may not act like it normally would in someone's house. He says if you can bring it to a shelter that's always the best option to be able to reunite it with it's family and keep it safe. He says social media groups, such as the ones on Facebook, and lost pet posters are also helpful. Those are all things Carman has done.

She's asking anyone who's found a pet try your hardest to figure out who their family is and return them, so that no one else has to sit by the tree on Christmas morning, without their whole family.

"I've learned a valuable lesson this week and I don't want anyone else to go through the agony that we've been through in the past week," Carman said.

If you've seen Lily, contact (812) 267-2552 or (812) 572-5533.

