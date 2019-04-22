SHELBY CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – A student who died following a June 2017 crash will be remembered at the graduation ceremony at Shelby County High School.

Sixteen-year-old Chandler Poppleton died on June 21. He was with two other teenagers when their vehicle ran off the road, flipping and throwing Poppleton out of the vehicle’s window.

Poppleton would have graduated this year and now the high school is going to remember him at graduation with a moment of silence, his picture will be present during the graduation walk, and he will be mentioned in some speeches.

Last week, family and friends of the Poppletons had been working to make sure Chandler was going to be honored at graduation. A petition was started to save Chandler Poppleton a seat at the ceremony and nearly 3,000 had signed. The school had originally said they would not honor the fallen student.