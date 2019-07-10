LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A former Louisville Metro Police officer pleaded guilty to possession of child porn and five counts of sexual misconduct Monday.

Pablo Cano, who was accused of sexually assaulting several women in separate lawsuits, has accepted a five-year prison term.

"Knowing that he's behind bars, absolutely, I'll sleep better," said Heather Richards, the first woman to come forward and go public two years ago.

Investigators found child pornography on Cano's phone while looking into the sexual assault allegations.

Instead of federal charges, attorneys agreed to settle in state court.

"Pleading in state court to the charges he plead to, he had to also admit to raping my clients," said attorney Shannon Fauver, who represents five women in the civil suit. "If they had just gone forward with the pornography charges, he woudn't have had to plead out on my victims."

"Time is time and a lot of rapists either don't get reported, don't get jail time, get a little jail time, just get probation, so this is a win," Richards said.

Cano's attorney, Steve Schroering said in a statement: Cano is relieved to have the criminal portion of this case behind him.

Cano resigned from the force in September 2017 after several women accused him of rape and sexual assault, including instances when he was on duty and wearing his uniform, badge and gun.

Cano moved out of state after resigning from LMPD and is still facing civil lawsuits from five women.

