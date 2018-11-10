LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – For the very first time, a former Louisville Metro Police officer accused of rape breaks his silence.
Pablo Cano gave his deposition as part of a civil case against him but chose not to answer any questions.
Cano pleaded the Fifth on all questions at the advice of his attorneys.
While there is a criminal investigation against him, no charges have been filed.
Cano has since resigned from LMPD and has moved out of state.
His attorney maintains his client’s innocence.
