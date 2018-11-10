LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – For the very first time, a former Louisville Metro Police officer accused of rape breaks his silence.

Pablo Cano gave his deposition as part of a civil case against him but chose not to answer any questions.

Cano pleaded the Fifth on all questions at the advice of his attorneys.

Former LMPD Officer Pablo Cano

LMPD

While there is a criminal investigation against him, no charges have been filed.

Cano has since resigned from LMPD and has moved out of state.

His attorney maintains his client’s innocence.

