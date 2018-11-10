LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Former LMPD Officer Pablo Cano pleaded the fifth during his deposition after he was asked questions concerning rape accusations from 2016.

Cano has not been criminally charged, but he is being sued, along with the city, by five women in different lawsuits. The women claim Cano raped them, in some of the attacks, women said he was on duty and wearing his uniform and gun.

MORE: Former LMPD officer accused of rape deposed in civil lawsuit

MORE: Woman who accuses LMPD officer of rape speaks

The city filed a motion to dismiss the claims against metro government and to be removed from the lawsuits, claiming the city isn’t liable due to sovereign immunity.

Cano quit LMPD last September and is living in Florida now. The first case was filed over a year ago.

“I think part of it is the fact that he's not here anymore, the city may not see it as urgent as they would if he was still walking around here. But since he left the state, they probably don't see the urgency in it,” said Shannon Fauver, the attorney who filed the lawsuits for the women.

Cano's attorney has also filed a motion to dismiss the case against his first accuser, Jane Doe 1. The lawsuit argues that the alleged sex acts were consensual, and that she invited him in.

“Even if she had invited him in, it still does not give him the right to have sex with her when she doesn't want to have sex with him,” Fauver explained. “It's the same thing as saying, well, she asked for it. That's not the way things work.”

Cano's attorney would only comment to say that the claims have no merit.

►Contact reporter Heather Fountaine at hfountaine@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Heather) and Facebook.

© 2018 WHAS-TV