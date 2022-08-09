'There's a stigma, creating issues': Veterans Suicide Prevention Awareness

With the month of September being Veteran Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, experts share tips on warning signs and prevention measures.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When coming back from service, many veterans struggle with their mental health.

During Veteran Suicide Prevention Awareness Month this September, experts are doing what they can to break the stigma.

“For such a long time it was stigmatized,” Kelly Marcum, suicide prevention coordinator for the Louisville VA Medical Center, said. “Especially in the veteran population, you know, that you kind of just need to rub dirt on it and move on with the mission."

Experts sharing tips on warning signs and prevention measures is the latest local effort to spread awareness for veteran suicide prevention.

“Yeah no, no, there is a stigma,” Veteran’s Club CEO Jeremy Harrell said. “It's creating a lot of issues. This is an ongoing, what I would consider, pandemic of its own."

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on average 17 veterans take their life every day. That's about two times the rate of people who have never served in the military.

“Me personally, I’ve had suicidal thoughts as I come home from Iraq,” Harrell said. "And friends that I served with, friends that I knew of, have taken their own lives just as recent as three or four weeks ago. It never gets easier."

It’s why Harrell is advocating for a method known as S.A.V.E. training.

The acronym stands for:

S- Signs of suicidal thinking should be recognized

A- Ask the most important question of all—“Are you thinking of killing yourself?”

V- Validate the veteran’s experience

E- Encourage treatment and expedite getting help.

According to a press release, Kentucky is one of 27 states with a designated team working to implement best practices of suicide prevention for military service members, veterans and their families.

Harrell said the increased awareness has helped curb trends slightly in recent years, but there's still a ways to go. Suicide among the veteran community rose by 16%, in 2020 alone.

"We want to make sure we flood the community with resources so we stop burying our loved ones," he said.

Anyone experiencing a crisis can call the 24/7 hotline at 988.

