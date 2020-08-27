Marker in Elizabethtown commemorates women's suffrage movement, 19th Amendment

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A marker has been placed in Elizabethtown to note the history of the women’s suffrage movement there and to commemorate the centennial of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
The News-Enterprise reports the marker was placed at Glendale Park by Capt. Jacob Van Meter Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.
The chapter's Joyce Miller says women in Glendale organized in 1867 to promote equality and the movement grew briefly, but soon disappeared. Decades later, on Aug. 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote was ratified.