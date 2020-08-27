Marker in Elizabethtown commemorates women's suffrage movement, 19th Amendment

The marker was placed at Glendale Park by Capt. Jacob Van Meter Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A marker has been placed in Elizabethtown to note the history of the women’s suffrage movement there and to commemorate the centennial of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The News-Enterprise reports the marker was placed at Glendale Park by Capt. Jacob Van Meter Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.