'We've had 500 people within two days': Early voting locations see low turnout

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been two days since early primary voting started and the turnout has been low.

Voters like Tom Marksbury gave the early voting set up for next Tuesday's primary a good review.

He was "in and out in 5 minutes."

Poll workers told WHAS11 it's a breeze.

"A lot of them are looking at the ballots and was like 'Is this all?' and we're like 'Yeah this is the short ballot and when we come back in November it's going to be longer,'" Michael Pyles, an Old Forester's Paristown Hall poll worker, said.

Early voters said poll workers in Louisville's Paristown neighborhood are doing great at answering their questions about changing their personal information.

"People are so nice, we needed to change our address, Tye helped us it was really great," Joslyn Marksbury, Tom's wife, said.

The projected statewide turnout is expected to be very low at 10%.

"So far at this location, we've had 500 people within two days," Pyles said.

Just within two days in Louisville, the total amount of voters has ranged between 200-600 people at different sites for a total of 6,726 voters at the 10 early voting polls.

In Elizabethtown, WHAS11 found Attorney General Daniel Cameron, campaigning and remaining hopeful that more than 10% will show up.

"I want to encourage people tonight to get to the polls and we're hoping that we will get more than 10%, that's our goal," he said.

However, early voters and poll workers are encouraging everyone to make their vote count in this election.

"Vote early if you can it makes it so much easier," Tom said.

The polls open early Saturday at 8 a.m. at 10 select polling locations in Jefferson County.

Election day voting starts at 6 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. on May 16.

