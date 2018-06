LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The owner of a BP station on East Broadway has been ordered to vacate the property.

The city issued a citation on June 12 and order to leave after several incidents in recent months. The notice said the store is in violation of the public nuisance ordinance.

This all comes after a store clerk was charged with shooting a customer in the business in May.

The owner can appeal the decision.



