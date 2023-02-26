Sports and Social Club rebrands Sunday brunch with 'Divas Live' drag show

Entertainers from across the country came to Louisville to participate in a special show at Fourth Street Live Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Sports and Social Club at Fourth Street Live relaunched its Sunday brunch with a drag show.

With legislatures restricting drag shows making its way through Kentucky and other states, the queens told WHAS11 News on Sunday that taking up space is important.

Entertainers from across the country came to Louisville to participate.

“To be able to do it here and be celebrated and loved for it is a huge step in the right direction from where people are trying to go,” Evon Michelle, co-founder and director of entertainment, said.

Senate Bill 115, which would heavily restrict drag performances in the state, was assigned to a committee on public protection two weeks ago and has not moved since.

The Kentucky League of Cities voted to officially oppose the bill.

