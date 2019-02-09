LOUISVILLE, Ky. —

It’s common to spot advertisements around the city. Many of them are signs nailed into telephones, with just a phone number.

Louisville’s Better Business Bureau says it’s imperative to do your research when it comes to reaching out to companies, offering everything from used cars to the Internet and TV.

We found one sign off Preston Highway with just a phone number and decided to dig into it. We discovered it belonged to a company called iSmart Communications. We looked up the number online and found a website with the company's name on it, advertising a free flat-screen TV, phone, and even a vacation just for signing up.

“I don’t know how they could operate in that way and make money,” said Bruce Gadansky, chief operating officer of Louisville's Better Business Bureau.

Phone service provider AT&T calls iSmart Communications an “authorized dealer.” They sell AT&T services, but they’re not owned or managed by the company, independently telling Internet, TV, and cell phones around Louisville.

When we contacted the owner of iSmart Communications, Zach Costantino, he told us he had no idea about the website, taking immediate action.

“It’s not my website,” said Costantino.

He said his colleague created the website without his permission, promising fake perks to drum up a new business. Costantino claims he fired him, and 17 other salespeople involved left as well. Costantino also said he had the website taken down, and said he’s now working with AT&T to make sure all marketing material is legitimate.

The takeaway for you: Be skeptical. If you come across a new business or service you’ve never heard of, the Better Business Bureau's Gadansky advises you do your research. Gadansky said you can contact the Better Business Bureau to ask if there are any complaints against the business you’re looking into. Ask to talk with the owner of the company, verifying what you see online. Google the business’s name and phone number. Compare what’s being offered with that of its competitors.

Because if you see something that’s too good to be true, Gadansky said it probably is.

