Purvis to announce next phase of project investing in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ga. — District 5 Councilwoman Donna Purvis is expected to announce the next phase of a project that invests in the Russell neighborhood.

Purvis will share details on Monday about Russell: A Place of Promise – an initiative focused on generating investments to help the community experience what they call a “neighborhood renaissance.”

Their announcement will shed light on developing a large property which includes the surplus of five acres of property located in the 3000 block of West Madison Street.

Purvis’ office says this phase of the project supports the organizations goal of wealth building for the residents in the Russell neighborhood.

