Louisville mayor announces $40M affordable housing investment

It's part of the mayor's multi-system plan to reduce houselessness. People who make 30% of the area's median income will be eligible for housing units.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced $40 million dollars will be going towards 300 affordable housing units which they hope to start building within the next 12 months.

It's part of the mayor's multi-system plan to reduce houselessness. People who make 30% of the area's median income will be eligible for housing units.

The housing will be comprised of apartments for families and senior citizens in neighborhoods like Hawthorne, Russell and Iroquois, just to name a few.

Seven housing developments are part of this project including partners from Wellspring which will provide mental health services to clients.

Fischer said this has been his major goal for a long time.

"This has been a major focus of mine and Metro Council's over the last 12 years or so, "said Mayor, Greg Fischer. "So this 40 million dollars brings the total we have spent on affordable housing during my administration to 116 million dollars."

These housing units are expected to be completed by 2025.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.