LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The dog that killed a toddler in a May attack has been euthanized, according to Louisville Metro Animal Services.

Two-year-old Isaiah Geiling died in the attack that happened on Grand Avenue in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

The dog’s owner’s, Jack and Sharon Charpring, gave the court permission to euthanize their pit bull.

The were in court Monday charged with second degree manslaughter.

3 indicted after 2-year-old dies following dog attack

Isaiah’s mother, Jennifer Geiling is charged with reckless homicide.

All three are expected back in court on Aug. 29.

