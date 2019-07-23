LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Three people have been indicted after a 2-year-old died from injuries stemming from a dog attack.

Jack Evans Charping Jr. and Sharon Kay Charping are facing second degree manslaughter charges.

Jennifer Geiling is facing a reckless homicide charge.

Those indictments were handed down by Jefferson Circuit Court’s Criminal Division on Tuesday.

Officials say two-year-old Isaiah Geiling died after he was attacked by a dog in the 3800 block of Grand Avenue in early May.

It’s unclear how the two-year-old and those charged are related.

WHAS11’s Dennis Ting will have more tonight during the 11 p.m. newscast.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.