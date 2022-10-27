Dispose of old prescription drugs this weekend at events

A great way to dispose of prescription drugs safely.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky residents who want to get rid of prescription drugs they no longer need may do so this weekend.

The events are part of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The program offers a way to dispose of prescription drugs safely and educates the public about the potential for medication abuse, the state Justice and Public Safety Cabinet said.

There are 10 locations in Jefferson County accepting prescription drugs as well as pickup sites in Oldham County, Shelby County, and a few southern Indiana locations as well.

To view collection sites accepting prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, visit the DEA locator site.

For those who can't make it to one of the events, prescription drugs may also be disposed of safely at drug disposal locations in 116 counties. Those sites are listed online.

