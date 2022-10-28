Indianapolis Metro Police advertise in Louisville, other cities

Right now, Indianapolis Metro Police is 200 officers short, and Louisville Metro Police is 300 officers short.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some new billboards popping up across the Metro are advertising working for the Indianapolis Metro Police Department (IMPD).

The IMPD wants to recruit people who are familiar with this area and the type of crime both Louisville and Indianapolis see.

Right now, Indianapolis is about 200 officers short, and its billboards are going up in Detroit, Cincinnati and St. Louis.

As of right now, Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is 300 officers short.

The department too has recruited for officers in other states, most notably putting one in Atlanta - the former home of Chief Erika Shields.

