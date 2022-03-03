Man dead after crash on I-71S ramp

The ramp from I-71S to the Gene Snyder is shut down after police said the driver of a semi died in a crash Thursday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The ramp from I-71S to the Gene Snyder has been shut down following a deadly crash Thursday afternoon.

According to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a single-vehicle crash involving a semi was reported around 4:30 p.m. Police believe the driver of the semi was on the I-71S ramp headed toward I-265 when he ran off the road for an unknown reason.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The ramp has been shut down as police clear the scene.

Expect heavy delays and avoid the area, if possible. You can see the latest on delays and crashes in your area on our traffic map.

