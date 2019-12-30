LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you are a Kentuckian interested in switching political parties, you must do so by Dec. 31, 2019 in order to vote in the state’s primary election in May.

To vote in a partisan primary in Kentucky, voters must be registered as a member of that party by Dec. 31 the prior year.

Kentucky’s primary will be held May 19, 2020.

Those who wish to run for office in 2020 have until Jan. 10, 2020 at p.m. to file.

To check or change your voter registration, click here.

RELATED | ‘I’m not the same person I used to be’ | Voting rights restored for nonviolent felons in Kentucky

RELATED | 1 Year Out: A divided nation lurches toward 2020 election

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.