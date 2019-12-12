FRANKFORT, Ky. — Thousands of nonviolent ex-felons in Kentucky now have the right to vote after Governor Beshear signed an executive order, as promised on Inauguration Day.

“My faith teaches me to treat others with dignity and respect. My faith also teaches forgiveness and that is why I am restoring voting rights to over one hundred forty thousand Kentuckians who have done wrong in the past, but are doing right now,” Beshear said during his inaugural address.

On his third day in office, Beshear signed the executive order to give more than 140,000 Kentuckians, who have completed their sentences for nonviolent offenses, the right to vote.

“Every citizen who has paid their debt has earned the right to return to full citizenship. To withhold that is simply wrong,” said Justice Mary Noble, secretary of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet. “The cabinet embraces the executive order and we look forward to assisting those who qualify with the restoration of their civil rights.”

