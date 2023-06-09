Kentucky attorney general files brief defending Senate Bill 150

In a statement, Cameron said the legislation protects children from the irreversible effects of unnecessary and experimental medical interventions.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's attorney general is defending the controversial Senate Bill 150.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky challenged part of it that would ban gender-affirming care for minors and revoke the license of doctors who provide such care.

While much of SB 150 went into effect after a Republican-dominated legislature overrode Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of the bill in March, the healthcare ban doesn't take effect until June 29, 2023.

In a statement, Cameron said the legislation protects children from the irreversible effects of unnecessary and experimental medical interventions.

The ACLU has asked for an injunction to be put into place to block the law while the lawsuit plays out in court.

Cameron's brief said if the court grants the injunction, Kentucky's children will be "irreversibly damaged."

The case is pending in federal court.

