LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 150,000 people descended upon Churchill Downs on May 4, 2019. However, 15 hours earlier, just nine miles away from Louisville's crown jewel, 49-year-old James Roth was murdered.

Roth was last seen around 3 a.m. walking down the 6600 block of Sylvania Rd in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.

Little else known about what happened to him on that night.

RELATED: 'You are the eyes and ears of the community': Crime Stoppers relies on tips to solve cold cases

His family is urging anyone that has any information to step forward.

"Please help answer the lingering questions, if you know something call Crime Stoppers and help your community be better," Roth's sister said.

WHAS11's Heather Fountaine has the full Crime Stoppers episode tonight at 11 p.m.

If you have a tip about what happened to James Roth, call Crime Stoppers' 24/7 phone line at 582-CLUE

Contact reporter Heather Fountaine at hfountaine@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Heather) and Facebook.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.













