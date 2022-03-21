Woman critically injured following two-vehicle crash on I-265 West, LMPD says

A woman has been hospitalized after police said her vehicle left the roadway and struck another vehicle, according to police.

LMPD said the crash happened on I-265 West at mile-marker 20 Monday night.

According to a preliminary investigation, a spokesperson with the department said a woman driving a car left the roadway, overcorrecting and struck another vehicle. Her car then left the roadway again, striking a tree.

The woman received serious injuries and was take to UofL Hospital in critical condition.

A man who was inside the second vehicle had minor injuries and took himself to the hospital.

Police expect for traffic in the area to be diverted to Billtown Road for a few hours while the Traffic Unit investigates.

