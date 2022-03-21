Woman critically injured following two-vehicle crash on I-265 West, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman has been left critically injured following a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County.
LMPD said the crash happened on I-265 West at mile-marker 20 Monday night.
According to a preliminary investigation, a spokesperson with the department said a woman driving a car left the roadway, overcorrecting and struck another vehicle. Her car then left the roadway again, striking a tree.
The woman received serious injuries and was take to UofL Hospital in critical condition.
A man who was inside the second vehicle had minor injuries and took himself to the hospital.
Police expect for traffic in the area to be diverted to Billtown Road for a few hours while the Traffic Unit investigates.
