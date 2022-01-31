UofL Health experts see first signs of COVID-19 cases slowing down

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith said we're not out of the woods just yet.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health officials believe they are seeing the first signs of COVID-19 cases slowing down.

Officials said they have 206 patients admitted with the virus – 36 of those are currently in intensive care.

Dr. Jason Smith, chief medical officer, told WHAS11 News the total amount is the lowest they have seen in weeks.

“Even though it is getting better, I want to remind folks we’re not out of the woods just yet,” he emphasized. “We still have a lot of patients in the hospital. Even though it’s down from our peak, it’s still twice what we had in the hospital in the fall.”

When asked about the omicron variant and it possibly re-infecting those who previously had COVID, Dr. Smith said it’s something they have been seeing.

"Omicron typically is infecting people even if you've had previous immunity to delta or one of the original strains or had a vaccine."

Even after infection, health experts are still urging people to get the vaccine.

For those infected, it is suggested you wait for 14 days after and for those who have received the monoclonal antibodies, 90 days.

There has not been any signs of the omicron subvariant in the area, but health experts are keeping close watch. They do not know if it will be severe.

They do however, hope numbers trend downward the next few months that we could start to see less mask restrictions.

"I would love to see that by Derby. I think if we can get through the next couple of months. By the beginning of May when things start to warm up, and people start to get outside. We'll be able to again start to relax on some of the things we're seeing." Smith said.

►Contact reporter Gabrielle Harmon at GHarmon@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.