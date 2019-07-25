NEW ALBANY, Ind. — (WHAS11)-The possibility of Sherman Minton Bridge shutting down for years due to construction has Kentuckiana in an uproar.

Although the bridge construction isn’t supposed to happen for another year and a half, local business owners and residents are worried about the possibility of the bridge closing to all traffic, like it did in 2011.

Andrea Brady, spokesperson for the Sherman Minton Renewal Project, says they are offering 6 different traffic options ranging from minimal lane closures to a full closure of the bridge.

Project officials held an open house July 23 in Louisville and their second one is happening Thursday in New Albany so they can get feedback about what the community wants to see happen.

The open house is happening at 5:30 p.m. at the Calumet Club.

